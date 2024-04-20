GWR: Tinubu Reacts As Tunde Onakoya Shatters New World Chess Record

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his congratulations to Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, for achieving a new world chess record and showcasing Nigeria’s resilience, self-belief, and ingenuity on the global stage.

In a press release issued on Saturday (today) through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu highlighted that Onakoya set a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon by playing for more than 58 hours and emerged victorious in every game.

The Nigerian leader commended Onakoya, the brain behind Chess in Slums Africa for his remarkable accomplishment, emphasizing the noble cause behind his remarkable display of character, which involves raising funds to support African children in learning and discovering opportunities through chess.

Tinubu stressed that Onakoya has exhibited a streak typical of Nigeria’s youth population – the courage to bring about positive change, defy impossibilities, and drive innovations and solutions to the nation’s challenges, even from disadvantaged areas.

The President confirmed that Nigerian youths have showcased their capabilities in various fields, such as Afrobeats, Nollywood, skit-making, education, science, and technology, proving that significant achievements can indeed originate from humble beginnings.

Tinubu praised the unity displayed by Nigerians, transcending artificial divides, as evidenced by their unwavering support for this groundbreaking initiative, Naija News reports.

He reassured all citizens that his administration remains fully dedicated to creating and expanding opportunities for the youth to harness and showcase their talents, ultimately becoming the epitome of greatness that our nation embodies for the future.