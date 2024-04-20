Tunde Onakoya Sets 58-Hour New Chess Marathon Record, Pushes For 60-Hour

Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest marathon chess.

The chestmaster confirmed the achievement, on Saturday in a post on his official X account.

He wrote, “We have done it.

“We’re pushing to 60 hours, guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.

“We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why – the reason we are doing this.

“Let’s demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen.”

Onakoya broke the record of Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad, who played for 56 hours and 9 minutes in 2018 and aimed to reach the 58-hour target.

The challenge, which is underway at New York City’s iconic Times Square, has exceeded 56 hours and a few minutes and has already put him adrift of the previous record holders.

The new record holder said his attempt was to raise funds and awareness for providing educational opportunities to underprivileged children across Africa.

In a statement by his foundation, Chess in Slums Africa, Onakoya said he will be joined by his US counterpart, Shawn Martinez.

It read in part, “This record attempt requires a team of two players. Tunde Onakoya (NG) will be facing off against Shawn Martinez (US) for the challenge. Both players hold the title of National Masters.

“Shawn Martinez, a US National Master, renowned New York City chess legend, and chess coach, poses as a formidable adversary. Both Tunde Onakoya and Shawn Martinez will hold the record title.

“This record is for the longest time to continuously play chess. This record is to be mentioned in hours, minutes, and seconds. This record is to be attempted by a team of two players.”

After about 23 hours into the game, Martinez joined to make the new world record.