Hilda Baci: Lata Tondon Discloses How Long It Took Guinness World Record To Confirm Her Feat

The Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon, Lata Tondon has disclosed how long it took for her achievement to be recognized by the body.

The Indian chef, while speaking during a Live Instagram session over the weekend, praised Nigerians for the love they bestowed on Hilda Baci throughout her Cook-a-thon challenge to surpass her record.

She, however, disclosed that it took approximately two months before her record was declared and a certificate was presented to her by Guinness World Records.

Tondon praised Baci for the feat she achieved because of how difficult it is to do what she did and prayed for Baci to get the certificate and be the next holder of the record.

The chef also encouraged the Guinness World Record to follow through with the due process and hasten Hilda’s certification.

This is coming after Hilda Baci cleared the air regarding the delay in getting certified by Guinness World Records. The Nigerian chef revealed how the overwhelming collation process caused her to shed tears.

Since unofficially breaking the world’s longest cooking record by an individual, Baci has become a viral sensation and the talk of the town.

The Nigerian has been making headlines on social media after cooking at Amore Gardens, Lagos, for over 100 hours.