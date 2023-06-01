Arsenal Star, Saka Visits Nigeria

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka arrived Lagos following the end of the 2022/2023 football season for his club.

The 21-year-old was welcomed in Nigeria by popular sports blogger and Arsenal FC supporter Kelechi Anyikude aka Kelechi AFC.

Kelechi shared a video of Saka’s arrival on Instagram on Wednesday, saying “Local man and Bukayo Saka just touched down Lagos, Nigeria. Naija we outside,” he wrote.

Saka was born in Ealing, Greater London to Yoruba parents, Adenike and Yomi Saka, and is the younger of two children.

His parents had emigrated to London from Nigeria as economic migrants.

Saka has featured 26 times for the England national team, scoring eight times.

The youngster, who recently signed a contract extension tying him to the London club until 2027, says he is a committed Christian and that he reads the Bible every night.

Saka and Arsenal came very close to winning the 2022/2023 English Premier League title, but fell short, after Manchester City snatched the trophy away from them.