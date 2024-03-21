Bukayo Saka Withdraws From England Squad With Injury

The manager of Arsenal football club, Mikel Arteta, is currently panicking as his star player, Bukayo Saka, has sustained an injury during international duty.

Bukayo Saka has been arguably the most consistent English player in the Premier League in the last two seasons, and he is often expected to bring that form to the Three Lions of England.

Coach Gareth Southgate brought him to the national team ahead of the ongoing FIFA international break, but he has sustained a yet-to-be-disclosed injury in training.

Bukayo Saka was expected to lead England to two international friendly games this March – against Brazil on March 23 and against Belgium on March 26 – both at Wembley Stadium.

A BBC report claimed that the 22-year-old winger did not participate in group training on Wednesday, and his fitness status was confirmed on Thursday, March 21.

He will now have to return to Arsenal to start his recuperation process ahead of the last part of the 2023-2024 Premier League season.

Since Bukayo Saka has withdrawn from the England squad for the March international break, he has just the June break to convince coach Southgate that he is worthy of a spot in his Euro 2024 squad.

England’s last games before the European Championship are against Bosnia-Herzegovina on 3 June and Iceland on 7 June 2024.