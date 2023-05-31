Wike No Longer A PDP Member – NEC Member Claims

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, has claimed that the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is no longer affiliated with the party.

He cited Wike’s behaviour leading up to and following the 2023 general elections as grounds for this assertion.

During a phone conversation with Punch, Osadolor suggested that the PDP leadership has chosen to distance Wike from party affairs.

He expressed concern over Wike’s recent public appearances, hinting at his affinity towards the All Progressives Congress (APC), and called out Wike’s persistent desire for attention irrespective of the potential damage to his image as an opposition leader.

Osadolor said, “The PDP has ignored Wike because the man is no longer himself. There are more ways to deal with people apart from sanctioning them.

“You can keep someone in isolation. He (Wike) can boast that he is the one that stayed away but is it not better to stay away than come to party activities and nobody wants to associate with you? He has been given a cold treatment because he went to court to procure a judgment that says he cannot be suspended but there is no judgment that says he cannot be avoided.

“That is what the PDP has been doing to him and technically, if Wike wants to say the truth, he will tell you that he is no longer a member of the PDP. No PDP leader or member behaves the way he does.”

A Swift Rebuttal From Wike’s Camp

Contrary to Osadolor’s claim, a former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications and PDP stalwart, Chris Finebone, has asserted that Wike remains a legitimate member of the opposition party.

Calling Osadolor’s remarks ‘wishful thinking,’ Finebone argued that Osadolor lacks the authority to speak on behalf of the party.

Finebone affirmed, “His Excellency, the former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is 110 per cent a member of PDP and nothing has changed. And nothing can change it.”

He dismissed the accusation of Wike associating with Tinubu, labelling it as trivial and baseless.