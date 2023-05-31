Uche Maduagwu Reveals People Bankrolling Female Nollywood Actress, BBNaija Stars

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has revealed that 80 percent of his female colleagues and former Big Brother Naija Housemates are being bankrolled by wealthy married men.

Naija News reports that the thespian made this known in a post via his Instagram page, saying it is surprising to know that many ladies that flaunt affluence on social media are dating married men.

He further warned that people should not envy or attempt to imitate what they see on social media because not everything is real.

Uche added that female skit makers and social influencers are not different as they get dollars from their rich lovers and buy expensive things to show off.

He wrote: “80 Percent of #Nollywood Actresses and Ex #BBNaija Housemates Dey #Date Wealthy #Married Men to show Off Affluence on social Media. It’s surprising but it True, so dear Ladies, no Envy or try to be like anyone.

“Not Everything you see on social media Na True. If you know how many #Hotel room these Celebs don pay inside to get most of what they show off on social media, you go shout Jesus.

“Skit Makers and Influencers for #Lagos own is worse, those ones Dey Follow Rich Married Men like SEY Tomorrow no Dey just to collect Dollars and buy New Expensive things to show Off”

Meanwhile, Uche Maduagwu has berated Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu for calling out the singer.

Recall that in a series of posts, Momodu had called out an unnamed man for not living up to his financial responsibilities.

Lamenting the mother of one claimed that it has been almost a year since ‘the man’ whom she refused to name has abandoned his responsibilities.

Reacting to the development, the controversial actor accused Sophie of being dramatic because the singer settled with Chioma.

He further advised her to save her energy and use to find her own husband.