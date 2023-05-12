Everyone Must Not Marry A Super Star – Uche Maduagwu Knocks Sophie Momodu Over Outburst Against Davido

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has berated Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu for calling out the singer.

Naija News recalls that in a series of posts, Momodu had called out an unnamed man for not living up to his financial responsibilities.L

Lamenting the mother of one claimed that it has been almost a year since ‘the man’ whom she refused to name has abandoned his responsibilities.

After her post, Davido shared a cryptic post on his social media page.

He wrote, “I no get time for wahala, I dey Ibiza.”

Following the subtle response, Sophia Momodu took to her Snapchat account to share a video where two ladies talked about not “giving a Bleep”. She also warned the intended recipient against “capping” as she can set it all on fire.

Reacting to the development, the controversial actor accused Sophie of being dramatic because the singer settled with Chioma.

He further advised her to save her energy and use to find her own husband.

He wrote: “Aunty stop all this social media Drama, Davido don marry my Chiom Chiom, make you sef move on. When na only you David get back post, enjoyment na turn by turn until marriage, I know it’s painful he never settle down with you, but you a beautiful and intelligent woman, save this energy and use am find your own future husband, everyone must not marry a super star.”