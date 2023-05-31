Taraba Gov. Sacks 16 Local Govt Chairmen Days After Inauguration

The newly sworn-in Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas has dissolved the 16 Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen in the state.

Naija News reports that the governor made this known in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Yusuf Sanda, on Wednesday in Jalingo, the state capital. He stated that the dissolution is with immediate effect.

Kefas asked the sacked local council chairmen to hand over government properties in their possession to the heads of local government administration in their respective councils.

Meanwhile, Kefas has appointed Yusuf Ubandoma as his Chief Protocol Officer. He also approved the appointment of Jeji Williams as his Chief of Staff, and Timothy Kataps as the Secretary to State Government.

Cross River Gov, Bassey Otu Reels Out Plan

The newly sworn-in Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu has reeled out some of his plans for the state.

The new governor, who said he is ready to hit the ground, disclosed that his government has a plan to seek a review of the Bakassi issue.

Otu said the state government would be needing N54 billion to settle over seven years of promotion arrears of civil servants in the state.

He made this known in his inaugural address as the Governor of Cross River State on Monday in Calabar.

The governor also noted that he would restructure the huge debt he inherited and implement a very realistic budget throughout his tenure.