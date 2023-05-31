Peter Obi Speaks After Presenting Witness Against Tinubu In Court

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has expressed his confidence in the judiciary to deliver justice in the suit challenging the outcome of the February 25 election.

It would be recalled Obi placed third in the election results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, the former Anambra State Governor rejected the results and headed to court to challenge and reclaim his ‘stolen mandate.’

On Tuesday, Obi and the Labour Party presented their first witness in court against the winner of the election, President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking via his Twitter account shortly after the court session, Obi reiterated his commitment to exploring all legal means to resolve the electoral process in his favour through the courts.

He also called on his supporters to maintain peace and remain committed to the vision of a new Nigeria.

He wrote: “The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) resumed sitting today. Datti Baba-Ahmed and I were present in court, with members of LP and the Obidients family.

“I have maintained that diligently following the rule of law in our quest to resolve the electoral impasse remains sacrosanct. The judiciary is part of our democratic process and a critical governance tool which must be held in high esteem.

“As we journey through the judicial process, I urge all Nigerians to remain committed to the vision of a New Nigeria. Nigeria remains our common patrimony and in unity, we must sacrifice to make it better. -PO”