Peter Obi Presents First Witness Against Tinubu In Court

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi has presented his first witness in court in the suit challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

Naija News reports Obi and his party presented the witness on Tuesday at the resumed hearing of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) sitting at the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

A lawyer, Lawrence Uchenna Nwakaeti, from Ihiala, Anambra state, was presented by Obi’s legal team as their first witness.

As Obi and LP commenced their trial today, their suit is hinged on the non-qualification of Tinubu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a result of the double nomination of his Vice, Kashim Shettima, and the alleged drug trafficking conviction in the United States.

The certified true copy of the US court judgment on drug trafficking and documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the double nomination of Shettima were admitted in evidence.

Commenting on the matter, a member of Obi’s legal team and a chieftain of the party, Kenneth Okonkwo wrote on Twitter: “It was a good day for the Petitioners. @peterobigregory and Datti were in court. Obi and Labour Party commenced their trial today by presenting their first witness.

“The issue was hinged on the non-qualification of Tinubu as a result of double nomination of his Vice, Shettima and the drug trafficking conviction.

“The CTC of the US court judgment on drug trafficking and INEC documents on the double nomination of Shettima were admitted in evidence. Petition is adjourned to 31st May, 2023.”