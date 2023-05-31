Brentford Pay £11 Million For Mark Flekken

Premier League club, Brentford have signed Mark Flekken, a Dutch goalkeeper who played for Freiburg in the just concluded German Bundesliga 2022-2023 season.

Ahead of the official commencement of the 2023 summer transfer window in June, Brentford which finished 9th in the Premier League this season have sealed the £11 million move for the Dutch goalie.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper who has four caps for the Netherlands national team has accepted a four-year contract from the Premier League club. But the goalkeeper can only resume at Brentford when he gets his work permit and clearance from the UK government.

Mark Flekken led the Bundesliga with 13 clean sheets in 34 appearances for Freiburg in the 2022-2023 season.

After signing the deal with the Premier League club on Wednesday, May 30, Flekken said, “I’m a ball-playing goalkeeper. I try to bring calmness into the squad.

“I’ll always try to direct the guys in front of me – I’ll help them to help me.

“If you had told me seven years ago when I was in the third division of Germany that, one day, I would be playing in the Premier League, I would have probably knocked you down.”

While the club’s manager, Thomas Frank added: “He’s a player with a lot of quality.

“He’s a very good shot-stopper and comfortable with the ball at his feet. His distribution is very impressive.”