Under-20 World Cup: Argentina Coach Says He Knows Nigeria Ahead Of Round 16 Clash

The head coach of the Argentina Under-20 team, Javier Mascherano, had said his team knows the ability of the Flying Eagles of Nigeria ahead of the round of 16 clash between the two teams in the ongoing Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

At 10 PM WAT on Wednesday, May 31, the Flying Eagles of Nigeria and the young Albiceleste will face off at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in Argentina in the Under-20 World Cup round of 16.

The Argentine side who have been outstanding so far in the tournament, will face the Flying Eagles with the advantage of enjoying massive home support.

Since the tournament started, the young Albiceleste have not dropped any points, they have won all their games in the group stage. They have also recorded ten goals in just three games at the Under-20 World Cup.

In their last group game, the Argentine side beat New Zealand 5-0. Before then, they defeated Uzbekistan 2-1 and then Guatemala 3-0.

Hence, Argentina are going into the round of 16 game as leaders of their group against a Nigerian side that finished third in Group D after two wins and a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil in their last group game.

Ahead of the must-win Under-20 World Cup clash for the two teams, Mascherano told Mundo Albiceleste that his team has already done the needful in the tournament.

“We know the opponents now and we will calmly prepare for Wednesday’s match,” the former FC Barcelona midfielder said.

“We already did what we had to do, win the three matches. The important thing is to rest and relax a bit.”