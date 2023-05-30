Jorg Schmadtke Is Liverpool’s New Sporting Director

Jorg Schmadtke has been appointed as Liverpool’s new sporting director to work alongside the club’s coach, Jurgen Klopp, in selling and buying players.

Schmadtke, who is 59 years old, has replaced Julian Ward, who held the position at Anfield for 11 years.

The German football administrator was Wolfsburg’s sporting director most recently, a position which elapsed in February 2023 after four and a half years.

During his time at the German club, the retired goalkeeper helped the team to finish fourth in the Bundesliga at the end of the 2020–21 season, qualifying them for the Champions League.

“Jorg will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into a role in which such qualities can only be beneficial both to him and us,” Liverpool said in a statement on Tuesday, May 30.

“Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for [manager] Jurgen Klopp, in keeping with our ongoing endeavor to keep growing and developing the club in all areas.

“At the same time as we welcome Jorg, we must also bid a fond farewell to Julian Ward, who has served us with unstinting diligence, fortitude, and energy in several roles, the most recent one being a sporting director.”

Liverpool had a bad season, coming in fifth place in the Premier League and losing out on their first Champions League appearance since the 2016–2017 season.

They lost in the fourth round of the FA Cup and EFL Cup, and Real Madrid ousted them from the Champions League in the round of 16.

Despite the challenges the squad has faced this year, Klopp is confident that Liverpool will once again be a title contender in the upcoming season.

The club is expected to be busy in the summer transfer window as a result of the exits of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and others. This is where the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke will become more handy.