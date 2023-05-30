Fidelity Bank MD, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe Gets National Award

The Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank PLC, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, has been honoured as a recipient of a 2023 national award. Over the past weekend, the federal government disclosed this announcement, revealing that she will receive the Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON.

The prestigious list also features eminent personalities such as Emeka Anyaoku, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, and Dr. Awele Elumelu, the co-founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Former Osun governor Bisi Akande, Olusegun Osoba, Mamman Daura, and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, are also to be honoured with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic.

Accumulation of Accolades

The OON recognition adds to the mounting accolades Onyeali-Ikpe has been gathering. Notably, she was awarded the Banker of the Year 2022 twice, once by the Champion Newspapers and again at the 14th Leadership Annual Conference and Awards. Furthermore, she was recognized as the Best Banking CEO in Nigeria 2023 and made it into the top 10 female CEO finalists in the Africa.com Definitive List.

Onyeali-Ikpe joined Fidelity Bank as an Executive Director in 2015 and ascended to her current position as Managing Director/CEO in January 2021.

A Record-Breaking Appointment

With her appointment, Onyeali-Ikpe broke the glass ceiling as the first female MD/CEO in the history of Fidelity Bank and stood among only six other female CEOs in the industry.

Under her leadership, Fidelity Bank doubled its Profit Before Tax (PBT) from N25.22 billion in 2021 to N53.68 billion in 2022. Additionally, she spearheaded the bank’s expansion to the United Kingdom with the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.