Full List Of Nigerian Banks Headed By Female CEOs

There is a shift in the banking sector in Nigeria, with the emergence of female Group Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers (GMD/CEO).

This development attests to the evolving level of trust, reliability and professionalism of the female gender in the banking industry.

At least ten Nigerian banks are now being headed by female CEOs, the latest being Adaora Umeoji, who was appointed as the new GMD/CEO of Zenith Bank.

The bank made the announcement on Tuesday, in a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), signed by its Secretary, Michael Osilima.

According to the financial institution, Umeoji’s appointment will take effect on June 1, 2024, making her the first female to hold the position in the bank.

The bank said she will replace Ebenezer Onyeagwu, whose five-year tenure as GMD/CEO will elapse on May 31, 2024.

Prior to Umeoji’s appointment as CEO, according to the bank’s corporate filing, she was the Deputy Managing Director of Zenith from October 28, 2016.

Before the announcement, two other females, such as Yetunde Oni, were appointed as the managing director/CEO of Union Bank of Nigeria in January.

Last month, Bolaji Agbede was appointed as the acting group CEO of Access Holdings after Herbert Wigwe’s death.

Below are the names of the female CEOs heading Nigerian banks.

Adaora Umeoji – Zentih Bank

Miriam Olusanya – GT Bank

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe – Fidelity Bank

Yemisi Edun – FCMB

Yetunde Oni – Union Bank

Halima Buba – SunTrust Bank

Ireti Samuel-Ogbu – Citibank

Tomi Somefun – Unity Bank

Kafilat Araoye – Lotus Bank

Bukola Smith – FSDH Merchant Bank