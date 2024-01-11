Meet The New CEOs Of Union, Keystone Banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed new management teams for Polaris, Union, and Keystone banks.

The apex bank, in a statement signed by the acting Director of Corporate Communications, Sidi Hakama, released on Thursday morning, said the new executives would oversee the affairs of the three banks.

According to the statement, Yetunde Oni has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, while Mannir Ubali Ringim was selected as the Executive Director of the tier-2 bank.

For Keystone Bank, Hassan Imam was appointed as its Chief Executive Officer, while Chioma Mang eas selected as the Executive Director of the bank.

Also, the bank appointed Lawal Mudathir Omokayode Akintola as the Chief Executive Officer of Polaris Bank and Chris Ofikulu as its Executive Director.

The statement disclosed that the appointments, which take immediate effect, come a few hours after the apex bank dissolved the Board of Directors governing the three financial institutions.

Meet Union Bank’s new CEO, Yetunde Oni

Mrs Yetunde Oni brings her wealth of experience in the banking industry, which spans over 25 years, to Union Bank. She replaces Mudassir Amray as the bank’s CEO.

Yetunde Oni bagged a degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan in 1991.

She underwent Executive Training at Oxford University in 2016.

She obtained an MBA in Business Administration from Bangor University in 2020.

She began her career with Prime Merchant Bank Treasury & Money Markets Group.

In 1994, she joined Ecobank Nigeria as a Relationship Manager in the Institutional Banking Group (1994 – 2005).

In January 2005, Yetunde Oni joined Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, assuming the role of Senior Account Relationship Manager in the Local corporations segment.

She was later transferred to the Apapa Branch where she was saddled with the dual responsibility of Wholesale Banking Branch Head and the development of the Bank’s Local corporate portfolio in the Apapa and Ogun State Region.

In May 2010, she was appointed Head of Local Corporates.

In 2014, she was appointed the Managing Director and Country Head of Commercial Banking in West Africa for Standard Chartered Bank (2014 – Jan 2021).

Oni became the first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Standard Chartered Bank in Sierra Leone, a position she took in January 2021.

Meet Keystone Bank’s new CEO, Hassan Imam

Hassan Iman brings his wealth of experience in the banking industry, which spans over 25 years, to Keystone Bank. Iman replaces Olaniran Olayinka as the bank’s CEO.