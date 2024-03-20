Adaora Umeoji Emerges First Female Zenith Bank GMD

One of Nigeria’s commercial banks, Zenith Bank, has appointed Adaora Umeoji as its new Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (GMD/CEO).

The bank made this known on Tuesday, in a corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), signed by its Secretary, Michael Osilima.

According to the financial institution, Umeoji’s appointment will take effect from June 1, 2024, which makes her the first female to take up the position.

The bank said she will replace Ebenezer Onyeagwu whose five-year tenure as GMD/CEO elapses on May 31 this year.

Prior to Umeoji’s appointment as CEO, according to the bank’s corporate filing, she was the deputy managing director of Zenith from October 28, 2016.

The bank said Umeoji has over 30 years of experience in banking of which 26 years had been with Zenith Bank.

It said: “She is an alumnus of the prestigious Harvard Business School where she attended the Advanced Management Program (AMP) and an alumnus of Columbia Business School with a Certificate in the Global Banking Program.

“She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology from the University of Jos, a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a First-Class honors in Law from Baze University, Abuja.

“She holds a Master of Laws from the University of Salford, United Kingdom, a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Calabar, and also has a doctorate in business administration from Apollos University, USA.

“She holds a Certificate in Economics for Business from the prestigious MIT Sloan School of Management, USA, and has attended various management programmes in renowned Universities around the world including the strategic thinking and Management programme at Wharton Business School, USA.

“She also attended the executive program in Strategic Management, and has a Certificate in Leading Global Business all from Harvard Business School, USA.”

The bank said Umeoji is also a fellow of notable professional bodies including the Chartered Banker Institute, UK; Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Institute of Management, among others.

It added that in 2022, the federal government of Nigeria honoured Umeoji with the title of Officer of the Order of Nigeria (OON) in recognition of her contributions to nation-building.

The banker is said to be a peace advocate of the United Nations (UN-POLAC) and the founder of the Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria (CBAN), a platform she uses to promote ethical banking and service to humanity.