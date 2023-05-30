Enugu Gov Appoints SSG As Alex Otti Summons All Perm Sec. To Emergency Meeting

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah has approved the appointment of Professor Chidiebere Onyia as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Naija News reports that Onyia’s appointment was revealed in a statement signed by the Governor on Monday and released to the press by his media office.

Before his latest appointment, Prof. Onyia was the Managing Director of the United Kingdom Nigeria Infrastructure Facility.

He was also the Lead strategy advisor for the Federal Government of Nigeria, World Bank Group Power Sector Recovery Programme, and has over the years rendered services to different international organizations and countries, among them the United Nations, Germany and Russia.

The SSG is a visiting Professor of Education at the Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, a former visiting Professor at the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and serves on the Governing Council of two private Nigerian universities.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Biological Sciences, a Master’s degree in Curriculum and Instruction, Masters of Business Administration degree and a Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership.

He also had a post-doctoral scholarship in Education Policy from the Ivy League Peabody College, Vanderbilt University.

Prof. Onyia, with over 25 years of experiences in leadership, innovation, strategy, institutional reforms and research, has received numerous international and national awards and accolades for leadership excellence and for his outstanding contributions to the education sector. He is well published and a certified educational consultant, researcher, presenter, mentor and author of many books.

He was a member of the Transition Committee, the technical committee that developed an actionable plan for the Peter Mbah administration, based on his manifesto and social contract with the people of Enugu State.

Otti Calls For Emergency Meeting

Meanwhile, Governor Alex Chioma Otti of Abia State has called all Permanent Secretaries in the State civil service to a crucial meeting today, Tuesday.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

Naija News reports that the meeting will be held at Michael Okpara auditorium in Umuahia.

The reason for the first official meeting was not disclosed, but it may not be unconnected with the Governor’s plans to reform the State’s civil service as contained in his inaugural broadcast.

Also the issue of salary arrears of civil servants which caused a three-week strike, may also be deliberated during the meeting.