Davido Thrills Abians At Alex Otti’s Inauguration (Video)

Nigerian Singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, on Monday performed at the inauguration party of Alex Otti which took place at the Umuahia Township stadium.

Naija News reports that Otti and his deputy, Ikechuckwu Emetu were sworn- in by the Chief Judge of Abia State, Justice Lillian Abai.

A mammoth crowd of supporters reportedly filled the Umuahia township stadium to witness the reality of a new Abia emerging.

The Afro-beat singer, who has a history with Dr Otti and his family, performed at his inauguration party with other afro pop rapper and singers.

Watch the video below;

Meanwhile, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Ahmed Datti, LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, alongside other dignitaries attended the swearing-in of the new Abia State Governor, Alex Otti.

The former Chief Executive Officer of defunct Diamond Bank after collecting the mantle of leadership, vowed to operate from his re-election campaign platform which would in return, transform Abia State even as he said that his team of appointees would be made up of men and women of integrity who are also dedicated to service.

He commended the courage exhibited by INEC officials whom he said, made the will of the people prevail, and praised the LP Presidential candidate Peter Obi and members of the party for their contributions to his victory.