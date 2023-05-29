My Victory Does Not Render Me More Nigerian – Tinubu To Opposition

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, in Abuja, said that his victory does not make him more Nigerian than his opponents who lost the election.

Naija News reports that the President, who was sworn in moments ago, said he would extend the courtesy worthy of a fellow compatriot to his opponents in the February 25 election that brought him to power.

Tinubu noted that “My victory does not render me more Nigerian than the rest of you. It also does not render my opponents less Nigerjan than me. I will treat my opponents, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar, as important compatriots.”

While reacting to the outcome of the election, Tinubu explained that ”May I offer a few comments regarding the election that brought us to this juncture. It was a hard fought contest. And it was also fairly won. Since the advent of the Fourth Republic, Nigeria has not held an election of better quality.

”The outcome reflected the will of the people. However, my victory does not render me any more Nigerian than my opponents. Nor does it render them any less patriotic.

”They shall forever be my fellow compatriots. And I will treat them as such. They represent important constituencies and concerns that wisdom dare not ignore.

”They have taken their concerns to court. Seeking legal redress is their right and I fully defend their exercise of this right. This is the essence of the rule of law.”

