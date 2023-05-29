Mauricio Pochettino To Resume At Chelsea On July 1

Former Paris Saint Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to resume his managerial role at Chelsea on July 1.

Early in May, reports went viral that Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become the permanent coach of Chelsea that struggled throughout the 2022-2023 season after £600 million investment in two transfer windows.

On Sunday, May 28, Naija News confirmed that the Argentine tactician has signed a permanent deal to become the coach of Chelsea.

However, Pochettino is expected to resume his duties at the club after the June international break, weeks after the club’s interim coach, Frank Lampard had left the club.

According to a report by the Telegraph, Mauricio Pochettino signed a contract with Chelsea that will keep him at the club for three years. Also, the newspaper reported that Chelsea is expected to make an official announcement on his appointment within 48 hours starting from Sunday, May 28.

If this report is anything to go by, Chelsea would announce the appointment of the Argentine tactician before the end of Tuesday, May 30.

When he arrives at Chelsea, Pochettino who took Tottenham Hotspur to the final of the Champions League in 2019, is expected to rebuild the West London club who finished 12th this season. The rebuild is expected to include selling a series of players and signing a reliable striker.