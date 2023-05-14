Chelsea Agree Deal To Appoint Mauricio Pochettino As Manager

Chelsea have agreed to a deal to appoint former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino as their next head coach for next season.

The 51-year-old Argentine will take over from caretaker manager Frank Lampard at the end of this season and an announcement is expected later this week.

Pochettino’s trusted backroom staff of Jesus Perez, Toni Jimenez, Miguel D’Agostino, and Sebastiano Pochettino are all set to join him at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentine will permanently succeed Graham Potter, who was dismissed by Chelsea management at the start of April after less than seven months in charge.

Pochettino has been out of work since being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain last summer after 18 months in charge of the French side, having guided them to the Ligue 1 title in 2022 and the French Cup the year before.

The ex-Espanyol boss is set to return to the Premier League after being sacked by Chelsea’s London rivals Spurs in November 2019, due to his failure to win a trophy at the north London club.

He led them to the 2019 Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool, and also guided them to the 2015 League Cup final and a second-place finish in the 2016/17 Premier League season, with Chelsea winning both competitions.