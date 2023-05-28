Newly Unveiled Nigeria Air Plane Heads Back To Addis Ababa – David Hundeyin Alleges (Photos)

Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, has alleged that the newly unveiled Nigeria Air plane which arrived in the country last week Friday, has headed back to Addis Abba.

Naija News reported that the Nigeria Air plane landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja for the first time for the proposed airline.

The flight, which took off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia arrived in the country on the 26th of May, 2023.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika also took to his Twitter page to share a video of the plane’s arrival, saying the project has been long, tedious, and difficult.

He however thanked God for the eventual success as well as every stakeholder for their support.

However, checks by Daily Trust revealed that the aircraft is owned by Ethiopian Airlines as the world ‘ET-APL’ is written on the wing of planes operated by Ethiopian Airlines.

This generated outrage online with many Nigerians criticizing the federal government for claiming ownership.

In a post via Twitter on Saturday, David Hundeyin accused the federal government of engaging in a hurried paint job that would be removed in Addis Ababa.

He wrote: “Behold your freshly commissioned “Nigeria Air” Boeing 737 heading back to Addis Ababa right now as we speak, where the hurried paint job will be removed and it will go back into @flyethiopian regular service. Job done for @hadisirika

“Expensive stage prop has been returned to its owner safe and sound after being used to entertain 200 million mumu with press photos”