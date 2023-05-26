Just In: Nigeria Air Lands In Abuja For The First Time (Video)

The Nigeria Air plane has landed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja for the first time for a proposed test-flight.

The flight, which took off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia arrived in the country on the 26th of May, 2023.

Two days ago, it was reported how the promise that the national carrier would fly before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure had not been kept.

Apparently reacting to the report, Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation, had insisted that Nigeria Air would fly before the tenure of Buhari ends.

Speaking in a Channels Television interview, Sirika had said, “On the question of Nigeria Air, on Friday in two days, Nigeria Air plane will land in Nigeria as part of the processes to commence operation. We will on that day unveil this aircraft, the livery and everything in Nigeria’s colours, belong to Nigeria Air and we will proceed to go and do the retrofit and bring back those airplanes.”

Below is a video of the plane touching down in Nigeria on Friday afternoon: