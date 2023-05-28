My Family Doesn’t Need Nigeria’s Wealth To Survive – Remi Tinubu

The wife of the President-elect, Oluremi Tinubu has boasted that her family does not need the wealth of the country to survive after leaving Aso Rock.

Naija News reports that Oluremi made this known on Sunday during the Presidential Inauguration Interdenominational Church Service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The Senator representing the Lagos Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly said the wealth of the nation belongs to all Nigerians and is for doing the right thing.

Mrs Tinubu, who stated that she and her husband would be needing God’s grace to deliver on the expectations of citizens, asked Nigerians to pray for her and her husband.

The wife of the president-elect remarked that it was time for the country to unite in renewed hope and expect the best, stressing that she was humbled by her husband’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

She said: “I was humbled to my rock bottom. And to believe that this is the seventh consecutive democratic transition Nigeria will be experiencing shows that this is a time of perfection for Nigeria.

“Perfection in the sense that, in the word of God, I remember for over two years we have been praying in our churches, according to Isaiah 43:18-19, that we should not remember the former things, that God is going to do a new thing. A new thing came and we still kept arguing with God. Who can argue with his maker? No one.

“Today we have heard in Psalm 133:1-3. Except there is unity, lessons cannot flow down. This is the time for Nigerians to come together, for us to be renewed in our hope again. To hope in Nigeria as our young children have sung here today. They are expecting the best for Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s wealth is the commonwealth of all. It belongs to everyone. God has blessed my family. We don’t need the wealth of Nigeria to survive but to do the right thing. And I promise you on this altar, that with your help, with the help of God, who will set this nation on the right path.”