‘Bitterness Has Consumed My Heart’ – BBNaija’s Ka3na Breaks Silence On Husband’s Demise

Former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate, Ka3na Jones has broken her silence on the death of her American-based husband.

Naija News recalls that a few weeks ago, burial videos and photos that emerged online, captured the reality TV star crying uncontrollably around a coffin.

Ka3na was also seen with her little daughter alongside other people believed to be friends and family members of Jones, who was reportedly buried in London on May 16, 2023.

In a statement via Instagram on Sunday, Ka3na shared some of their beautiful memories, stating that her husband battled with cancer.

The reality star said her heart has been consumed with bitterness since the tragic incident and it would be difficult to move on without her husband.

She wrote: “Life 1-Ka3na 0. Today I Found The Courage To Put These Words Together..LIFE won this time!!

“I was only 9yrs old when I lost my father. My mom said I cried while everyone else was, but mine tears was hunger related. I never knew what it felt like to lose a LOVED one until I received the sad call from the hospital 01-05-2023!

“Took exactly three days for me to actually process the information and from that moment of acceptance grieve has consumed my entire world. Everyone is asking me to move on but HOW?? Your death has made our daughter fatherless and your Kate” a widow in my 20s💔

“I do not wish what am currently going through on anyone. Death is inevitable yet the only occurrence we are never prepared for.

“Regardless of all the pains you went through in the last days of your life, you never gave up hope! You kept on saying “My Kate Don’t Worry! I’m Going To Beat Cancer And Be Here For Our Lila’s 18th Birthday & Graduation” Oh Death How Could You??? 💔😭

“Flash Backs, Memories & Our Beautiful Daughter is all I have left of you.

Bitterness has consumed my heart. How do I move on with life. You were my only true backbone and confidant in everything. You loved and adored me till the every end. I will never forget, I will never let go. I will forever cherish them for the rest of my life. (Ecclesiastes 3:1-8)”