BBNaija Star Ka3na Reportedly Loses Husband

Former Big Brother Naija ‘LockDown’ Housemate, Ka3na Jones, has reportedly lost her American-based, husband, Jones.

Naija News reports that the videos and photos of the burial that emerged online, captured the reality TV star crying uncontrollably around the coffin.

Ka3na was also seen with her little daughter alongside other people believed to be friends and family members of the deceased.

According to Channels TV, reports indicated that Jones was buried in London on May 16, 2023, and Ka3na is yet to make an official statement regarding the incident.

It is no doubt that the BBNaija star is going through hard times at the moment. She has also deleted her Instagram page which may probably be connected to her husband’s demise.

Ka3na ‘Under Attack’ Over Fake Pregnancy

Meanwhile, Ka3na has come under attack after faking her pregnancy on social media.

Recall, the mother of one via her Instagram stories earlier today had announced the safe delivery of her child days after revealing she was expecting a child.

Unveiling the child, the former housemate rather than revealing a baby, promoted a new business which, according to her was her ‘new baby.’

This, however, did not sit well with some of her fans who slammed her for using something as ‘important as a pregnancy’ to chase clout.