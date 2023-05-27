Haaland Named Premier League Player Of The Season

Norwegian professional footballer, Erling Haaland, has been named English Premier League (EPL) player of the season.

Naija News reports that Haaland bagged the prestigious 2022/23 EPL season award following his outstanding performance at Manchester City this season.

Haaland was the top scorer in this season’s EPL. He has 52 goals and nine assists in 51 appearances since he joined Man City. He scored 36 goals in the Premier League alone this season.

The 22-year-old player was nominated for the prestigious award alongside his teammate Kevin De Bruyne, Arsenal’s Bukola Saka, Totteham’s Harry Kane and others.

Haaland is now the fourth player to win the Man City Player of the Year award, following Kevin De Bruyne, who won the award in 2019/20 and 2021/22; Ruben Dias, who won it in 2020/21, and Vincent Kompany, who was the first to win it in 2011/12.

The Norwegian emerged as the award winner through a combination of public votes, the votes of the 20 club captains, and the opinions of a panel of football experts.

Haaland beat seven other nominees, including De Bruyne, Kane, Martin Odegaard, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Kieran Trippier.