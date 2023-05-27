Anambra CP Reacts To Video Of Police Officer Collecting Bribe At Checkpoint

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng, has ordered an investigation into the viral video of a policeman seen collecting bribes at a checkpoint.

Naija News reports that in the video which recently surfaced on social media, the policeman was captured stopping vehicles and collecting money from them.

This generated outrage as some netizens condemned the open collection of bribes by the policeman, instead of carrying out his assignment of protecting citizens.

The spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the CP ordered an investigation of the video and urged to DPO in the area to identify the officer for internal sanction.

Ikenga noted that the command frowned at the behaviour which is been described as unprofessional adding that the police officer is meant to be conducting a proper screening of vehicles at the checkpoint.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a trending video of a policeman seen collecting money from motorists plying a road suspected to be within 3-3 area in Onitsha.

“The Command wishes to describe this behaviour as unprofessional as he was seen instead of conducting a proper screening on vehicles at the checkpoint but was doing otherwise.

“The video has been sent to the DPO in the area, to identify the officer for internal sanction within the police act”