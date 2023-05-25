Federation Cup: Bendel, Doma, Sunshine, Kwara United Qualify For Quarter-Finals

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Bendel Insurance have advanced to the quarter-finals stage of the Federation Cup with a 1-0 victory against Heartland at the Awka City Stadium.

The only goal of the game was scored in the 47th minute by the game’s leading scorer, Ismael Sarki, who connected to a Stephen Adodo layup.

Doma United defeated Edel FC, a lesser-known team in Abuja, 2-0 to go to the quarterfinals of the Federation Cup. Bidemi Owoku and Daniel Barnabas both scored goals in the first half, one coming four minutes after the other.

Another NNL club, EFCC FC, was defeated 3-2 by a 10-man Sunshine Stars. Samson Olasupo of the NPFL team scored the game’s first goal in the 42nd minute after a cautious beginning. After eluding his defender from beyond the box in the 82nd minute, Jide Jimoh added a second goal with an outstanding finish.

However, EFCC had to wait another minute to score before Emmanuel Ogbuagu of Sunshine added a third. Sunshine finished the game with 10 men due to Udom Ekerete’s dismissal.

Nasarawa United’s chances of lifting the Federation Cup in Uyo were dashed by Kwara United, the same team that defeated them in the NPFL that pushed them into relegation. Kwara United eliminated Nasarawa United from the Federation Cup thanks to Samad Kadri’s penalty kick in the 52nd minute.