Dele Momodu Reacts As TB Joshua’s Daughter Graduates From Columbia Varsity

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dele Momodu has congratulated Promise Joshua, daughter of the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet TB Joshua on her graduation from Columbia University.

Naija News earlier reported that Promise Joshua recently earned a master’s degree in public administration (MPA) in the US-based varsity.

Momodu, who remains close to Joshua’s family following his relationship with the deceased clergyman, shared videos and photos of Ms Joshua during the graduation ceremony on Instagram.

Sharing one of the photos from Promise’s graduation ceremony, the media mogul disclosed she finished her final semester with a 4.08 GPA

“JOY IN THE HOUSE OF PROPHET T. B. JOSHUA,” the chairman of Ovation Media Group began his post on Thursday.

“Massive congratulations to MS PROMISE JOSHUA, the affable daughter of PROPHET TEMITOPE BALOGUN JOSHUA who graduated from Columbia University, in the City of New York, with a Master’s of Public Administration (MPA).

“She finished her final semester with a 4.08 GPA, which she’s really thankful for. Here are some of the grad pictures from the graduation day!”

One of the wise men of the late Joshua, Christopher Orji, also took to his social media to congratulate Ms Joshua.