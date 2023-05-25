Chibok Girls’ Abduction Made Me Stop Celebrating My Birthday – Edwin Clark

Elder statesman and Leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, has said he no longer celebrates his birthday due to the abduction of Chibok Girls in Borno State.

Naija News recalls that Boko Haram insurgents abducted no fewer than 200 students from the Government Girls Secondary School in the Chibok community from their hostels on April 14, 2014.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the Ijaw leader described the abduction of Chibok Girls as unfortunate and painful, adding that he stopped celebrating his birthday after losing his two younger brothers.

Clark asserted that it is the lack of trust that is breaking up the country, stating that if Nigeria does not stand properly, there will be no peace and unity.

He said: “I stopped celebrating my birthdays since the Chibok school girls were abducted in Borno State. It was very painful.

“Today, I am not celebrating, I am thanking God. I am not celebrating because I lost two younger brothers in the past.

“It’s lack of trust that is breaking up Nigeria; Nigeria is so divided today. I am a Nigerian, I won’t keep quiet when Nigerians are suffering. If Nigeria does not stand properly, there will be no unity, there will be no peace.”