Rescue The Remaining Chibok Girls Still In Kidnappers Den – NNPP Tells Tinubu

Advertisement

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called on the government to ramp up efforts to protect schools from kidnappers and to intensify the search and rescue operations for the remaining Chibok girls still held captive.

Naija News reports that in a statement released by the NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, the party described the ongoing plight of the abducted girls and the subsequent kidnappings as a grim tragedy that continues to afflict the nation.

“Even as the trauma of the Chibok girls remains a huge tragedy, we have since witnessed more horrible incidents in school children kidnapping in our schools, which is unfortunate,” Johnson stated.

Despite some successes in rescuing several of the Chibok girls, 89 remain unaccounted for, a stark reminder of the persisting threat and the agony endured by their families.

The NNPP emphasized the urgent need for the government to adopt more robust measures to secure educational institutions and to expedite efforts to bring the remaining girls home.

“These girls must not be so forgotten. Many are still in captivity without any clear information about their situation,” the NNPP’s statement read.

The party also questioned the effectiveness of existing initiatives aimed at preventing school abductions, such as the “Safe School Programmes,” and called for a thorough review of how rescued individuals are being rehabilitated.

“As we remember the agony of the Chibok girls at 10, the concern is how those still in captivity can be rescued, how the more than 20 million out-of-school girls can be tackled and indeed how the government can effectively make the recurring challenge of insecurity a thing of the past or at least drastically reduced given its effects on the nation’s socio-economic development,” Johnson added.

The party urged the government to consider these challenges as reflections of our common humanity and to respond with all the urgency they demand.