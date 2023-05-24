Ogun Student Commits Suicide After Using School Fees To Gamble

A student of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State, Samuel Adegoke has reportedly killed himself after losing his school fees and that of his friend to gambling.

The deceased killed himself by drinking some chemicals after losing the monies to play online betting on Friday.

According to Punch, Adegoke, who was a National Diploma II student of Electrical Electronic Engineering committed suicide on Monday while his class mates were preparing for their first-semester exam.

The student had swindled his friend who shared a room with him by getting his password and used his fee to play and also lost.

It was gathered that the school had warned that no student would be allowed to take an exam without completing their registration.

The deceased was rushed to the school clinic but was referred to a specialist hospital outside the school in Ilaro before he was pronounced dead.

Confirming the incident, the Deputy Registrar, Public Relations of the school, Sola Abiala said the school quickly referred him to a specialist hospital to save his life but he was pronounced dead shortly after he was admitted to the hospital.

He explained that it was detected at the specialist hospital that the late student took a chemical substance.