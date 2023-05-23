Taiwo Awoniyi Receives Accolades From Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest turned to social media on Monday to congratulate Taiwo Awoniyi for his good performance in May.

Taiwo Awoniyi joined the Tricky Trees from German Bundesliga club Union Berlin for a transfer fee worth €20.5 million last summer.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria forward missed nine Premier League games and was out for two months due to a groin injury.

In his absence, Nottingham Forest struggled so badly that they found themselves in a severe relegation battle.

Awoniyi made his comeback against the Wolves after a two-month absence. He played for four minutes in their 1-1 tie at The City Ground.

Taiwo Awoniyi helped Steve Cooper’s team escape the bottom three in May by scoring five goals in three games, making it impossible for Southampton, Leicester, or Everton to overtake them in the relegation battle.

The 25-year-old scored twice in their thrilling 4-3 victory against already-relegated Southampton before adding two more goals in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Awoniyi scored the lone goal as Nottingham Forest defeated Arsenal 1-0 on Saturday, ending their chances of winning the English Premier League.

The Tricky Trees honored their hero on their official Twitter account, by tweeting: “@taiwoawoniyi18 has scored more #PL goals than any other player this month, in only three games, too”.

This is coming after Awoniyi’s former club, Union Berlin took to social media to praise him for his outstanding performance against Arsenal on Saturday.

Awoniyi has nine goals and one assist in the Premier League despite an injury-plagued season. He will, however, be trying to score 10 goals when they play Crystal Palace on Sunday at Selhurst Park in their final game of the season.