Manchester United Given Opportunity To Sign Neymar This Summer

Intermediaries have reportedly approached Manchester United intending to convince the Premier League club to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The future of Neymar at PSG is uncertain. Given that the French side are attempting to move from signing football superstars to focusing more on homegrown talents, they are reportedly willing to listen to bids for the Brazilian football icon.

Hence, Neymar’s potential availability has been discussed with many teams, including Erik ten Hag’s United.

Even though a transfer may make sense from an economic perspective, United are not currently interested in the services of the Brazilian according to Sky Sports.

Also, it is not clear yet how United would be able to pay for his wages, and whether the injury-prone winger would adapt to playing in the Premier League.

Neymar’s link to Manchester United is coming after PSG denounced the actions of supporters who were rumored to have gathered outside Neymar’s home and called for him to quit the team.

Supporters outside the club’s offices were seen calling on the board to resign. Later recordings showed a crowd of the club’s fans making their way to Neymar’s home and urging him to leave the club.

Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi is also anticipated to leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of this season. Just like Neymar, the next destination of the 7 times Ballon d’Or winner is not known yet.