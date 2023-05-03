PSG Won’t Sign Lionel Messi’s One-Year Contract Extension

Lionel Messi will leave Paris Saint Germain after his current deal with the team ends on June 30, 2023.

Even though there was an “agreement in principle” for him to stay at PSG for an additional year, Messi and the club are no longer interested in the deal.

It has been reported that the Argentine footballer’s father, Jorge Messi, who is also his agent, has discussed the player’s decision with Luis Campos, PSG’s football consultant.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner doubts that the French team can compete at the highest level of European football due to financial complications. He believes that PSG’s expenditure may be restricted to adhere to Financial Fair Play rules in the coming season, a situation that could compromise the team’s quality.

On the other hand, PSG are said to be upset with Messi’s recent reluctance to sign a new deal because they believe it shows he doesn’t want to stay.

The 35-year-old was suspended for two weeks by PSG as a result of his unapproved trip to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Although Barcelona would like to bring the forward back to the Nou Camp this summer, a move back to his childhood club appears less likely as the La Liga leaders struggle financially.

Both an offer from Inter Miami in Major League Soccer and an astounding offer of approximately 400 million euros to play in Saudi Arabia for a year are on the table for Messi.

However, the 35-year-old Argentine football icon believes he can compete at the top of European football for another season, to win a fifth Champions League title just like his career rival Cristiano Ronaldo.