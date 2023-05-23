Juventus Are Back To 7th Spot From 2nd After 10-Point Deduction

Juventus have been given a 10-point deduction in Serie A on Monday following a review of the initial 15-point deduction for engaging in illegal transfer activities.

The Italian Football Federation’s (FIGC) appeals court issued this punishment with three games left in the current season, reducing Juventus’ chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Naija News has reported that the Sports Guarantee Board, Italy’s highest sporting court, reversed Juventus’ 15-point deduction in April and remanded the case for additional consideration.

In a statement, Juventus said they reserve the right to ask the Sports Guarantee Board to reconsider its most recent decision.

The club’s statement read, “While not ignoring the need for urgency, which Juventus has never shied away from during the proceedings, it is emphasized that these are facts that still have to be evaluated by a judge”.

In April, the courts upheld the lengthy suspensions of Juventus’ former chairman Andrea Agnelli, the former CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, and the sporting director Federico Cheru.

Juventus had hoped that the point deduction would be totally overturned on Monday, but that aspiration was dashed. Hence, the Turin-based club has moved from the second spot to the 7th spot on the league table.

On Monday night, May 22, Juventus’ woes were compounded when Empoli humiliated the Italian giants 4-1 in a Serie A match at the Stadio Carlo Castellani.

The defeat means that Juventus are now five points behind 4th placed AC Milan with just two league games left to play.

On Sunday, May 28, the embattled Italian giants will host AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium. They must win the game to maintain their hopes of making it back into the top four in their last league game which is against Udinese on June 4.