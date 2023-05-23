Buhari Seeks Senate’s Approval For N16 Billion Refund To Borno

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to approve N16 billion as a refund to the Borno State Government through the issuance of promissory notes.

Naija News reports that the letter of request written by the Nigerian leader was read at plenary on Tuesday by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The President said the refund is meant to pay for the construction of federal roads embarked upon by the Borno government.

More details to come…