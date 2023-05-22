Tears As Nollywood Stars Hold Night Of Tribute For Late Murphy Afolabi

Nollywood stars and friends of the late actor, Murphy Afolabi, held a night of tribute at the Lagos State Television complex, Blue Roof Agindigbi, on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Recall that Murphy died at the age of 49, a few days after his birthday, in his Ikorodu residence in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that videos of the night of tribute that emerged online captured celebrities wailing and mourning Murphy.

Some of the Nollywood stars spotted at the event include Olaiya Igwe, Kelvin Ikeduba, Yemi Solade, Richardo Agbor, Adekola Tijani, Toyosi Adesanya, including Murphy Afolabi’s students.

Actors Adekola Tijani, Yemi Solade, and Richardo Agbo also spoke about the life and times of the deceased.

He Did Not Slip And Hit His Head In The Bathroom

Meanwhile, Yoruba Actor, Ifeoluwa Gbadegeshin, also known as Mr Fresh, has shared more details on how his colleague, Murphy Afolabi passed away.

Gbadegeshin disclosed that contrary to what was widely speculated, Afolabi did not hit his head in his bathroom.

Earlier reports had indicated that the deceased actor had lost his life due to an accident in the bathroom.

However, speaking during his funeral, Gbadegeshin explained that Murphy was recovering from an illness.

He explained that the deceased actor was about to take a bath when he threw up and slumped, and by the time the people around, carried and tried to help him, it was too late.

Ifeoluwa added that Murphy was preparing for production and had just gotten off the phone with the person he instructed to call the movie’s cast before he died.