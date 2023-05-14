Popular Nollywood Actor, Murphy Afolabi Is Dead

A popular Nollywood actor and producer, Murphy Afolabi, has died at the age of 48 after a tragic fall in his bathroom in his Ikorodu residence in Lagos State.

Naija News gathered that the actor, who celebrated his birthday a few days ago, died in the early hours of Sunday, May 14, 2023.

A fellow actor in the Yoruba movie industry, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, also confirmed the sad incident on Sunday via his Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of the actor, Ola-Yusuf wrote: “REST IN PEACE. “May God give the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Good night Muphy Afolabi.”

Also, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Best Of Nollywood, Seun Oloketuyi, confirmed the sad incident to reporters, saying the actor died after sustaining injuries from a fall in the bathroom.

A filmmaker and the president of the Yoruba Movies Directors Guild, Seun Olaiya, shared the sad news on a WhatsApp platform populated by filmmakers.

He was corroborated by the Managing Director of the popular movie marketing company, Corporate Pictures Nigeria Limited, Abdullahi Abdulrasaq.

Veteran Nollywood actor cum movie producer, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi, is dead.

Naija News learned that the thespian died on Sunday, May 7, 2023, in the home of one of his siblings at 13 Metropolitan Street in Tudun Wada, Jos.

According to Nigerian blogger, Moji Delano, the tragic incident is yet to be made official following the disagreement between the actor’s siblings.

The corpse of the 57-year-old actor has been taken to the morgue at the Jos Uniniverty Teaching Hospital (JUTH).

Saint Obi is said to have recently relocated to his sister’s home in Jos, the capital of the Plateau State, and has frequently been spotted being transported to the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed ailment.