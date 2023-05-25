It Is Very Painful – Nollywood Actor Recounts Childhood Memories With Late Murphy Afolabi

Nollywood actor, Lukman Raji has recounted his childhood memories with his late childhood friend, Murphy Afolabi.

Lukman Raji in a post on his Instagram page disclosed that before they got into the entertainment industry, they both went through a struggle together before they conceived the idea of establishing a theatre group.

The actor who hails from the same community as the late Murphy said despite the several misunderstandings they had, they always found a way to reconcile.

Speaking on Murphy’s personality, he described the deceased as a kind-hearted person who never kept grudges and always let go of troubles.

“Murphy was my friend right from childhood, we both hail from the same community in Osogbo. Before we got into the Entertainment Industry. We went through the struggle together before we conceived the idea of establishing a Theatre group, with few colleagues. We had several misunderstandings, but we always found a way to reconcile. You are a kind-hearted person, that doesn’t keep grudges, and lets go of troubles. It’s very painful that it was when we had to start bonding, bringing the whole old friends together again towards greater achievements in the industry, that death took you away from us. I pray that the almighty Allah grants you aljanah firdaus Olawale Murphy Afolabi.

I always miss you Omo Afolabi”.