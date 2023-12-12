10 Popular Nollywood Actors Who Died In 2023

Amidst the glitz and glamour in the Nollywood industry, the deaths of some celebrities left their colleagues and fans in pain and shock.

In no particular order, Niaja News highlights ten celebrity deaths that rocked the Nollywood industry in 2023.

1. Gbemisola Anjola: The actress died on Friday, March 24, 2023, after a prolonged battle with ovarian cancer. Gbemi was diagnosed with the ailment in 2021, and she travelled to Dubai, UAE, for chemotherapy, which lasted approximately six months.

She returned to Nigeria cancer-free after receiving medical treatment in Dubai, but on Friday, March 25, 2023, Gbemi complained of a headache and was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

2. Baba Feyikogbon: Actor Sunday Akanbi, popularly known as Baba Feyikogbon, died at age 80 after kidney failure. The elder statesman and thespian hit the limelight in the 1980s and 1990s with his popular weekly sitcom, the Feyikogbon series.

3. Musiliu Ajikanle: The Yoruba actor, who was the producer of the popular movie ‘Mufiu Olosha Oko’ died in August after struggling with a stroke for seven years.

4. Fadeyi Oloro: Veteran Nollywood actor, Ojo Arowosafe, popularly known as Fadeyi Oloro, died in March at age 66.

The Ekiti State-born actor, who rose to prominence during the 1980s and 1990s for his notorious antagonistic character of a dreaded ‘Fadeyi Olori’, died after a long battle with a kidney-related ailment.

5. Alafin Oro: Veteran Yoruba actor, Adedigba Mukail, known by his stage name Alafin Oro, died in May.

6. Saint Obi: Nigerian actor, Saint Obi, passed away at age 57 after a protracted illness. The movie star was reportedly battling an undisclosed illness for several months with no successful treatment before relocating to Jos, Plateau state, where he died.

7. Murphy Afolabi: Barely 24 hours after the death of Saint Obi, Yoruba popular actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, died at his home in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Murphy was said to have fallen in the bathroom at his house on Sunday morning, May 14, 2023.

8. Don Brymo: Don Brymo Uchechi died in his sleep. The actor had collapsed a day before his death at a movie set and was rushed to the hospital, where he was later revived.

Sadly, Brymo died the next day.

9. Iyabo oko: Veteran Yoruba actress, Sidikat Odunkanwi, popularly known as Iyabo Oko, died after battling an undisclosed ailment.

10 Adewale Adeyemo: The actor died after a brief illness a few days after the movie industry lost Murphy Afolabi.

Story continues below advertisement

