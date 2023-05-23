Nollywood Actress, Adunni Ade Called Out For Owing Late Murphy Afolabi

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade, has been called out for allegedly owing her late colleague, Murphy Afolabi, the sum of N250,000.

Naija News reports that this was made known during the 8-day Fidau Prayer held in honor of Murphy on Monday, 22, 2023.

The burial committee claimed that Adunni borrowed the money from the deceased for a movie production before his death.

They further urged the actress to return the money.

He Did Not Slip And Hit His Head In The Bathroom

Meanwhile, Yoruba Actor, Ifeoluwa Gbadegeshin, also known as Mr Fresh, has shared more details on how his colleague, Murphy Afolabi passed away.

Gbadegeshin disclosed that contrary to what was widely speculated, Afolabi did not hit his head in his bathroom.

Earlier reports had indicated that the deceased actor had lost his life due to an accident in the bathroom.

However, speaking during his funeral, Gbadegeshin explained that Murphy was recovering from an illness.

He explained that the deceased actor was about to take a bath when he threw up and slumped, and by the time the people around, carried and tried to help him, it was too late.

Ifeoluwa added that Murphy was preparing for production and had just gotten off the phone with the person he instructed to call the movie’s cast before he died.