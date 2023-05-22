Gov Badaru Denies Plot To Sabotage His Successor

The Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, has said he has no plan or intention to sabotage his successor’s government.

According to him, those spreading such reports and rumours about him sabotaging the incoming administration of Malam Umar Namadi in the state are up to no good, Naija News.

The governor described them as disgruntled elements and hypocrites who lost political grounds and relevance in the All Progressive Congress (APC).

His submission was made over the weekend when he received Chairman of Gerawa Globacom, and a chieftain of the party, Alhaji Ahmad Isa Gerawa

Badaru, who admitted being sabotaged by some of his close political allies in the APC, said some of his political allies and frontline APC members had been spreading lies against him and some party leaders to create confusion and crises to achieve their selfish interest.

The outgoing governor, therefore, warned them to desist from such acts.

He noted that “It is very unfortunate, we have been closing doors with our enemies, discussing government programmes; how to build Jigawa with them. Unknown to us, they were not on the same page with us.

“Many of those bad elements were envious of our progress and the achievement we have recorded in government. They became classical hypocrites, spreading lies, gossiping, which created misunderstanding between me and some of our party leaders and government officials.”