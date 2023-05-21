‘You Never Blow Na’ – Portable Expresses Anger As Spyro Declines Collaboration With Him

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has called out his colleague, Spyro, for allegedly declining to collaborate with him.

Naija News reports that Portable in a video making the rounds online, said Spyro is still an up-and-coming singer and, as such, should be humble.

While expressing displeasure over the decision of the ‘Who’s your guy’ crooner not to collaborate with him, Portable bragged about the numerous hit songs he has and shows he had performed, unlike Spyro.

According to the ‘Zazu’ singer, Spyro turned down his request on the grounds that their musical styles are different.

The Zazu singer said: “Spyro ‘Who’s Your Guy’, you never blow na. You know how many hits I have? You know how many shows I’ve performed? You know how many features I have?

“Wetin you dey sing? You sing pass Michael Jackson? Drop chorus, you said you no fit drop chorus say I no fit sing your pattern.”

Davido Responds As Portable Begs For Collaboration

Meanwhile, Portable has taken to the DM of his senior colleague, Davido to beg for a feature in his song.

Naija News recalls that the street-hop-hop artiste has in the past asked Burna Boy and Wizkid to offer him a verse.

After previous pleadings to each of them that yielded no positive response, Portable has taken to Instagram again to beg Davido for just one verse.

Portable shared a video of himself singing and pleading with Davido to give him a chance as he already has a chorus prepared.

He also went on to share a screenshot and voice notes from his convo with Davido who simply responded to the plea by hailing him as ‘Zazuuu.’