Davido Responds As Portable Begs For Collaboration With Him (Video)

Controversial Nigerian artiste, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable has taken to the the DM of his senior colleague, Davido to beg for a feature in his song.

Naija News recalls that the street-hop-hop artiste has in the past asked Burna Boy and Wizkid to offer him a verse.

After previous pleadings to each of them that yielded no positive response, Portable has taken to Instagram again to beg Davido for just one verse.

Portable shared a video of himself singing and pleading with Davido to give him a chance as he already has a chorus prepared.

He also went on to share a screenshot and voice notes from his convo with Davido who simply responded to the plea by hailing him as ‘Zazuuu.’

Captioning the post, the self-acclaimed ‘Wahala Musician’ wrote: “@davido 👑 Ogun Owo Music 🎶 industry ⭐️⭐️⭐️

“Carry Me Trabaye ✈️✈️✈️ Bless me with one verse 🎵

“Who Go Help You No Go Stress You 🙏🙏🙏 I Gat Chorus ✍🏻 ZAZUU 🔌 IKA OF AFRICA 🌎

Dr ZEH Nation many many inspiration”

Watch the videos below,