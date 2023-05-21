WAFU B Under-20 Championship: Nigeria To Open Campaign Against Niger

Nigeria’s Under-20 national team will commence their WAFU B Under-20 Women’s Championship in Kumasi, Ghana later this afternoon.

Under-20 female teams from seven of the West African countries will compete in Ghana from May 20 to June 2023 for the WAFU B Under-20 Women’s Championship.

Benin, Cote d’Ivoire, and Ghana will compete in Group A, while Nigeria, Niger, Burkina Faso, and Togo will be in Group B.

The Falconets of Nigeria arrived in Kumasi late on Thursday and had their first training session at the Baba Yara Stadium early on Friday.

The Nigerian team will take on Niger Republic in their opening Group B matchup at the Baba Yara Stadium at 3 PM local time.

Falconets’ head coach Chris Danjuma selected some of the best players who helped Nigeria reach the final eight in the Under-20 Women’s World Cup finals in Costa Rica in August 2022, in addition to some of the Under-17 girls who won the bronze medal at the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in India last year.

Three hours after the Nigeria Vs Niger game kicks off, the second game in Group B will go down between Burkina Faso and Togo at 6 PM local time.

In the second Group B matchup on May 24, the Falconets will play Togo at 6 PM, and Niger Republic will play Burkina Faso at 3 PM.

On Sunday, May 28, Nigeria will play Burkina Faso at the Paa Joe Stadium to round up the group stage matches at 4 PM. While Togo and Niger Republic will compete at the Baba Yara Stadium at the said time.