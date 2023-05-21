Anthony Joshua Returns To Training Amid Probable Bout With Wilder

Nigerian-born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has reportedly resumed training this week, which is a fresh sign that he would fight again before December.

The ex-unified heavyweight champion, Joshua, has not competed since his difficult points victory over Jermaine Franklin on the first of April, 2023.

Naija News has reported that the 33-year-old’s highly anticipated contest against Deontay Wilder is still on the table and could happen this summer.

Eddie Hearn, the promoter of Anthony Joshua, had said he wanted the Nigerian-born British boxer to compete in another exhibition fight before facing the former WBC champion, Wilder.

There have been rumours of an all-British battle with Dillian Whyte, and now it appears that Joshua will soon begin training for a fight camp before the big fight with Wilder, also known as the Bronze Bomber.

A journalist named Dan Rafael informed his followers on Twitter that he had spoken to AJ’s trainer Derrick James. The journalist claimed that the former heavyweight champion’s trainer confirmed to him that Joshua is “due back in the gym” on Friday, May 19.

If this is anything to go by, the fans of AJ could see the British boxer in the ring even before the much-speculated bout in Saudi Arabia in December.